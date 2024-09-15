Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.95 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -698.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.