Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.95 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -698.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.