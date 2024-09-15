Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,689 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 388,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 40,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

