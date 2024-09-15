Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,198,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AGCO by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,012,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $83,733,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of AGCO opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

