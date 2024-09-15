DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 17,231 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

