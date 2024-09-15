DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,095 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $48,291,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.15 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

