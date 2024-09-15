DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of Badger Meter worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $47,359,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

