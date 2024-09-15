DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of United Therapeutics worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $339.12 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day moving average is $287.53. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $1,130,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,808.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $37,671,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

