DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 1.48% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.