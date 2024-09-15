DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.08 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Albertsons Companies worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.