DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.51 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.