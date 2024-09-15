DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.89 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

