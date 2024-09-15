DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $39.88 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,383.06 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,401.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,370.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

