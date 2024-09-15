DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.06 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $45,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,123.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,085.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,010.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.