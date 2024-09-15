DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $34,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.40 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.