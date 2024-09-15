DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $221.13 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

