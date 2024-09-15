DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 10,707 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

