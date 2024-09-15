DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 27,307 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.