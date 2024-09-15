DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,676 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

