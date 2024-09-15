DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

