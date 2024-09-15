DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Block were worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

