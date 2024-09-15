DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 150,877 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,877 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.52% of Dropbox worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 314,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 18.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 517,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 68.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 790,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox
In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,354,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DBX
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.