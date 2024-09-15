DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,972 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $25,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $62.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

