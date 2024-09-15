DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 24,913 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,913 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Aflac by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 770,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,461 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Aflac by 13.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $111.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

