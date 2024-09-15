DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,696 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of -426.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

