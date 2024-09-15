DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,000 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,415,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,672,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,755,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average is $143.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $177.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,940 shares of company stock worth $217,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.