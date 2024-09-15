DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 505 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after buying an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

