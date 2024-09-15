DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day moving average is $215.93. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.