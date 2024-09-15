Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.