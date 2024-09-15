Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Down 0.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.19. 72,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,859,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.28.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.