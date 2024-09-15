DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $216.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

