Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE opened at $88.45 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

