Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

