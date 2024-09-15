Dominique Girard Sells 20,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total value of C$2,269,800.00.

Dominique Girard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.29, for a total transaction of C$546,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$113.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.00. The company has a market cap of C$56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.3998976 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 139.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

