DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,250,113. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

