Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 117,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,417 shares of company stock valued at $6,452,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DFH stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

