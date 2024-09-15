Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 30,775.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day moving average of $246.04. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.