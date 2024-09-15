eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,237 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 106,699 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in eBay by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 827,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

