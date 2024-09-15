Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,010 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edison International



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

