Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

