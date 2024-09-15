Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Endava by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Endava by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $27,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $33.45 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

