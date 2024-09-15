Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enpro were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Enpro by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.08 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

