Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Entegris were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 2.3 %

ENTG opened at $110.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.