EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

NYSE EPAM opened at $201.88 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

