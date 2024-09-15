ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ePlus were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in ePlus by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $91.33 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

