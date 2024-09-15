Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.0 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

