Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

