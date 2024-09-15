ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,242,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

