Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after buying an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after buying an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 406,837 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

