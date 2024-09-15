Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exicure Stock Performance

NASDAQ XCUR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

