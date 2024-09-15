Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

